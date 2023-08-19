Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 - Release date, time and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is the most popular romance anime of the Summer 2023 season. The last episode of Horimiya focused on Sakura, Yanagi, and Honoka. Sakura is a shy girl who feels like she doesn't fit in. Yanagi is a popular student who feels like he's not good enough. Honoka is a smart girl who feels like she's not pretty enough. All three characters have inferiority complexes that make them act awkwardly in social situations. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 (Image via Cloverworks)

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 8 exact release date and time

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 will release at 2:08 am JST. Here’s when you can catch Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 8 in your time zone.

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 22, at 3:30 pm

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 9:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 8 pm

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

In the upcoming episode of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, we will see more of Hori and Miyamura's relationship. The episode will not follow the manga exactly, so there are no spoilers.

Based on the last few episodes, it seems like the series will continue to focus on Hori and Miyamura's friends as well. We will get to know more about their experiences in high school and their relationships. The show will still be heartwarming and will continue to explore the love story of Horimiya.

A brief recap of Episode 7

In the latest episode of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, we saw how the characters' relationships grew stronger. Sakura and Yanagi bonded over their shared love of manga, and Sawada found true friendship with the upperclassmen who accepted her.

Sawada was being bullied by her classmates, but Miyamura stood up for her like a big brother. Later, Sengoku and Remi helped Sawada hang a poster for her class. They showed her that anyone could use the main bulletin board, and their kindness made Sawada happy.

Sawada's classmates saw how she was treated by the upperclassmen, and they realized that they had been wrong to bully her. They apologized to her and became her friends.

This episode showed how important it is to have friends who support you. It also showed that it's never too late to make new friends.

