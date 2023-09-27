News / Entertainment / Anime / Japanese government-organised Studio Ghibli dating event gets swamped with hopeful singles

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Sep 27, 2023 09:29 PM IST

Japanese government announces Studio Ghibli-themed dating event; receives overwhelming response of 2,249 applications.

In a bid to help singles find their soulmates, the Japanese government recently announced a Studio Ghibli-themed dating event, and the response has been nothing short of overwhelming. The event, organized by the Aichi Prefecture government in collaboration with the Studio Ghibli Theme Park, is designed to facilitate connections between singles interested in marriage.

Japanese government announces Studio Ghibli-themed dating event; receives overwhelming response of 2,249 applications.(Studio Ghibli)
The concept of the event, known as Konkatsu, is to bring together individuals aged 20 to 39 who share a passion for Studio Ghibli's beloved animated films. The Aichi Prefecture, home to the Studio Ghibli Theme Park, called for interested singles to submit their applications. However, what followed exceeded all expectations.

Initially planning for a large-scale dating event accommodating 400 participants, the Aichi Prefecture officials were taken aback when a staggering 2,249 applications flooded in. The local government is now facing the delightful challenge of selecting the lucky 400 participants through a lottery system for the event scheduled for this October.

The Studio Ghibli-themed dating event promises a magical and romantic day for fans of the iconic animation studio. Attendees will be divided into groups of six and will embark on a scavenger hunt within the enchanting confines of the Aichi Expo Memorial Park. As participants search for Ghibli-inspired art pieces, they will have the opportunity to mingle and, perhaps, find that special someone.

The overwhelming response to this event has raised the possibility of future outings to meet the demand for love-seeking singles in the Aichi Prefecture. The government-sponsored Studio Ghibli matchmaking event has captured the hearts of locals, offering a unique and whimsical way for people to connect while celebrating their shared love for the renowned animation studio.

