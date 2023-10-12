Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 - Exact release time, where to watch and more

Brace yourselves, Jujutsu Kaisen fans, because the Shibuya Incident arc is about to reach unprecedented heights in episode 12 of the second season. After the thrilling events of episode 11, where Yuji, Megumi, and Ino faced off against powerful curse users, the stakes are higher than ever. Episode 12 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 promises intense battles, unexpected twists, and a cliffhanger ending.(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 is set to air on October 12 at 12:00 am JST. For fans around the world, the episode will be available for streaming at the following times:

PT - 10:00 AM

CT - 12:00 PM

ET - 01:00 PM

BST - 6:00 PM

IST - 10:30 PM

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12?

To watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12, you can tune in to MBS/TBS in Japan. For international viewers, Crunchyroll offers a simulcast. Asian fans can also watch it on Netflix, usually becoming available approximately 2 hours after it airs in Japan.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12?

In the upcoming episode, the action intensifies as Yuji and Megumi discover Ino in critical condition after a fierce battle. With Ino's life hanging in the balance, the duo faces a heart-wrenching dilemma: save their friend or continue the mission to unseal Satoru Gojo.

Meanwhile, Toji Fushiguro, the formidable ghost of the Zenin Clan, makes a chilling return. After defeating Ogami's grandson's soul, Toji runs rampant in Shibuya, posing a significant threat to the sorcerers. Nanami, Nobara, and other fan-favourite characters engage in battles of their own against powerful curse users, adding to the intense atmosphere of the episode.

As the chaos unfolds, Mei Mei finds herself outmatched by Kenjaku, and Yuji crosses paths with Choso, setting the stage for an epic showdown. The episode promises a rollercoaster of emotions, intense battles, and unexpected twists, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

As the episode progresses, viewers can anticipate heart-stopping moments and confrontations that will shape the future of the Shibuya Incident arc. With the highly anticipated face-off between Yuji and Choso on the horizon, episode 12 is sure to end with a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment.

