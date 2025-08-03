Kaiju No.8 Episode 16: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Kaiju No.8 is set to release its next episode soon. Fans of the anime have been on tenterhooks since the second season started airing. Following Kafka’s transformation into Kaiju No.8 in the season 1 finale, he has been giving in to his fears about shifting again. This proves tough when he and Kikoru have to fight Kaiju No.9. Kaiju No.8 Episode 16 is set to bring a dash of action and drama to the anime. Here is all you need to know. Everything about Kaiju No.8 Episode 16 release date and time.(Production I.G)

Kaiju No.8 Episode 16 release date and time

The episode will be released on August 9. The episode can be live-streamed at 7 AM PST, as per Crunchyroll. The dubbed version will be out at 7:30 AM PST. The time will vary according to geographical region. As per ScreenRant, the episode will be out at 7 AM PST/ 3 PM BST/10 AM ET/11 PM JST.

Where to watch Kaiju No.8 Episode 16?

Kaiju No.8 Episode 16 will be released on Crunchyroll exclusively. The episode will first be live-streamed and then be available on the website.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Episode 16?

The plot will take off from the previous episode, The Strongest Division, with Kikoru and Kafka collaborating to defeat Kaiju No. 9. Kafka once again failed to transform at a pivotal time, and he realized it was due to his fear of losing his powers and killing his friends.

Kikoru and Kafka fight, and she finally makes him understand how his fears were holding him back. Kafka transforms into Kaiju No. 8 and easily beats Kaiju No. 9. The episode ended with Kaiju No. 9’s apparent end, as per ScreenRant.

The upcoming episode will likely follow the aftermath of the fight. Kafka and Kikoru’s relationship will develop further following the return of his ability to transform. The plot will also reveal if Kaiju No. 9 is truly dead or not.

FAQs

When will Kaiju No.8 Episode 16 be out?

It will air on August 9.

Where can I watch Kaiju No.8 Episode 16?

Crunchyroll will air the anime.

What happened to Kaiju No.9?

He was apparently defeated by Kaiju No.8 at the end of the last episode.