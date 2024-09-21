Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115: Release date, time and more

Fan favourite manga, Chainsaw Man is all set to release the next chapter in the series. The previous chapter gave a good dose of thrill to the fans with Kafka down for the count when the Meireki Era Mega Monster also known as Meireki went on a rampage. The safety of Mina Ashiro was raised again given the current circumstances. Chainsaw Man Chapter 115 will be released on September 27 (JST).(Viz.com)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115 is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 27. The chapter will come out at midnight (JST) which will result in a daytime release for international fans on Thursday, September 26. The time of release is expected to differ across the globe because of different time zones being followed. To avoid any confusion, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release in their region.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Friday, September 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Friday, September 27, 2024

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 115?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 115?

The next chapter is expected to follow the flashback sequence with a spotlight on No.9 when it met Meireki. It might be revealed that the two made plans with Ashiro at its centre, once they came across her talents. Gen Narumi's appearance can also be expected at the last minute but the chances of it are bleak. The chapter is expected to end with Ashino and Narumi preparing to fight while the focus will shift to Kafka for the flashback sequence to reveal the kaiju within him.