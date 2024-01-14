Kingdom Season 5: Release date, time, episodes, where to watch and more

Kingdom is a highly acclaimed anime series based on Japanese illustrator Yasuhisa Hara's manga of the same name. The action-drama animated series first premiered in 2012. Although the fifth season of Kingdom was slated for an early January release this year, its release date was pushed by a week due to an earthquake in Japan. Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1 was pushed by a week after earthquake in Japan(Crunchyroll)

Kingdom Season 5 release date and time

The first episode of Kingdom Season 5 was originally scheduled to be released on January 7 but was postponed due to the tragic 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan on New Year's Day. However, the new release date was set for Saturday, January 13.

When will Episode 2 air?

Although only one episode of Kingdom has aired till now, there will be 12 episodes in total for Season 5. However, some sources claim more episodes could be added later on. The next episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, January 20, at 10 am PST/ 7 pm GMT.

Where to watch Kingdom Season 5?

Viewers in Japan can catch the broadcast on TV networks like NHK BS Premium and NHK General TV. However, international audiences can stream Kingdom Season 5 online on Crunchyroll after a short delay.

What is Kingdom about?

The official synopsis for Kingdom reads, “In the Warring States Period of ancient China (475–221 BCE), Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of one day proving themselves on the battlefield. One day, however, Hyou is taken to the palace by a minister. Winding up on the losing side of a power-struggle, Hyou manages to return to the village, barely alive. Shin then meets a boy who closely resembles Hyou, Ei Sei. For now he is the king of Qin; later he will become the emperor Shi Huangdi.”