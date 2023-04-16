Love Hashira Mitsuri takes centre stage in Demon Slayer Season 3 cover art

The long-awaited Season 3 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally arrived, and it promises to be action-packed. The new season is part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule and features a new story arc known as the Swordsmith Village Arc. This arc sees Tanjiro Kamado teaming up with two other Hashira warriors to fight against Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks.

Mitsuri Kanroji is back and ready to fight as the Love Hashira in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

The new cover art for the first Blu-ray and DVD volume of the Swordsmith Village Arc has just been released, and it features Mitsuri in all her glory.(Twitter/kimetsu_off)

One of the Hashira warriors who will feature prominently in this new arc is Mitsuri Kanroji, also known as the Love Hashira. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that Mitsuri is back in action and has been reintroduced in the new season's first episode. The first episode sees her reuniting with Tanjiro and Nezuko in the Swordsmith Village, where they all end up on a mysterious adventure.

Get a sneak peek of Mitsuri's role in the new arc with the Swordsmith Village Arc poster

The new cover art for the first Blu-ray and DVD volume of the Swordsmith Village Arc has just been released, and it features Mitsuri in all her glory. The poster is a great teaser for fans, and it showcases the Love Hashira's prominent role in the new arc. While it's not yet clear which fights Mitsuri will be taking on, fans can expect her to be a major player in the upcoming episodes. (Also Read: Tanjiro's shocking connection to Upper Moon 1 revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3)

Join Tanjiro as he reunites with old friends and faces new enemies in the Swordsmith Village

Apart from Mitsuri, Tanjiro also reunites with other characters in the Swordsmith Village. These include Genya Shinazugawa and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. With so much going on, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode of the anime. (Also Read: Get ready, Demon Slayer fans! Season 3 episode 2 airs today - Know the exact release time in your country!)

Don't miss out on the epic battles and thrilling adventures in Demon Slayer Season 3, streaming now on Crunchyroll

If you're a fan of Demon Slayer, now is the time to catch up on Season 3 as it streams on Crunchyroll. With a new story arc, new characters, and more action, it promises to be a thrilling ride. Stay tuned for more updates on Mitsuri and the rest of the gang as they take on Muzan's Upper Ranks in the Swordsmith Village Arc.

