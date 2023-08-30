Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 will be released on September 4th, 2023 at 11pm JST. The episode will be available to watch on Tokyo MX and other affiliated channels in Japan, and on various streaming platforms for global fans. Pic Source: X/@Master_Rimuru

The previous episode covered chapter 45 and the first 12 pages of chapter 46. It focused on the Valentine's Day event and showed Aki and Masamune sharing a special moment together. The episode ended on a dramatic note, leaving fans excited for the next episode.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 Release Schedule

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 will be released on September 4th, 2023 at 11pm JST in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other channels.

International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll or Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The episode will be available at the following times in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: September 4th, 7am

Central Standard Time: September 4th, 9am

Eastern Standard Time: September 4th, 10am

Central European Time: September 4th, 4pm

Indian Standard Time: September 4th, 7:30pm

Recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9

Masamune is still confused about his feelings for Yoshino. He sees Kojuro surrounded by girls and learns that it's because Valentine's Day is coming up.

Aki wants to make homemade cookies for Makabe on Valentine's Day. She struggles at first, but she eventually makes them and Makabe loves them!

Aki and Makabe go on a gourmet date the next day. Makabe's mom and sister comment on how he's enjoying sweets again. They wonder if it's because of Aki.

Fujinomiya asks Aki to break up with Masamune because she thinks the relationship is only hurting him. Fujinomiya reveals that she has read Masamune's revenge diary and knows that something is wrong.

Aki can't break up with Makabe because she's in love with him. Kojuro seems to have overheard the conversation.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10?

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R ended with a bang, leaving viewers eager for the next episode. In episode 10, Aki will finally learn the truth about her past, while Makabe prepares a special gift for White Day. Fans can expect another exciting and suspenseful episode next Monday!

