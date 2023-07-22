Masamune-kun’s Revenge: Season 2 Episode 4 – Release Date, Time and More

Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 has become the summer's most highly anticipated anime series in 2023. After the release of its third episode last week, the show's popularity has skyrocketed, leaving fans anxiously craving more. The anticipation is over as Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air on Monday, July 24, 2023. Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere on Monday, July 24. Find the release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

If you are new to the world of anime and don’t know what Masamune-kun's Revenge R is about then this official synopsis of Masamune-kun's Revenge R might help you understand the plot, ‘It's time for a class trip to Paris! When they get there, Aki and Masamune soon cross paths with a French otaku. They agree to help her with the manga she's making, but soon realize they're in way over their heads. Modeling, threats from the mafia, and a fake date—their school trip is proving to be far more exciting than they ever could have imagined!’

What is the exact release time of episode 4 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2?

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episode 4 will drop on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST. Below are the mentioned release date and timings for Episode 4 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R in all regions:

Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 4 Exact Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST 11:00 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

where to watch Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episode 4?

The upcoming episode is scheduled for broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX, Bs Fuji, AT-X, and KBS Tokyo. For international fans, you can catch it on Crunchyroll and the official Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

A recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 3

In Masamune-Kun's Revenge R Episode 3, adapted from manga chapters 36 and 37, the story continues after the Paris trip. Yoshino faces consequences for her mistakes during the trip while helping Aki Adagaki with lunch. She informs Masamune Makabe about Aki's emotional state after the events of the previous episode.

Fujinomiya asks Makabe to accompany her to the hospital for a check-up. During their time together, Fujinomiya confesses her feelings, but they are interrupted by Frank's men. Frank confronts Makabe for leaving his sister, Muriel, behind, but he ultimately lets him go after being inspired by Makabe and Aki's actions. The episode also sheds light on Kantesugu's financial struggles due to his sister's illness. He has been deceiving Aki and her family using an old marriage agreement.

The episode concludes with a significant revelation when Makabe visits Aki's mansion. He realizes that Yoshino was the one who called him 'Pig-foot' that day, causing his childhood trauma.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R Season 2 episode 4?

In the highly anticipated episode 4 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R, viewers can expect an exciting storyline continuation, likely covering chapters 38 and 39. This episode will shed light on Yoshino's past actions and the motivations behind them, following the events of the previous episode. Moreover, a major twist awaits as Kantesugu's true identity will be unveiled, altering the course of the plot significantly.

With this revelation, both Makabe and Aki will experience significant character growth, ensuring an enthralling and dramatic episode.

