close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / My Hero Academia chapter 407 - All For One's diabolical origins revealed in a gripping tale

My Hero Academia chapter 407 - All For One's diabolical origins revealed in a gripping tale

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Nov 15, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Chapter 407 of 'My Hero Academia' reveals the origin of All For One (AFO).

"My Hero Academia" fans are in for a rollercoaster as chapter 407 unveils the long-awaited origin of All For One (AFO). AFO's villainous nature takes root in a disturbing past, showcasing his insatiable greed from birth.

Chapter 407 of 'My Hero Academia' reveals the origin of All For One (AFO).(Studio Bones)
Chapter 407 of 'My Hero Academia' reveals the origin of All For One (AFO).(Studio Bones)

The chapter, aptly titled "Paranormal Orphan," opens with a chilling scene of AFO's mother unknowingly carrying twins, drained of her energy by their parasitic existence. AFO and Yoichi, born beside a riverside, faced an ominous fate as their mother succumbed to their draining presence. This tragic event marks the beginning of AFO's dark journey.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AFO's infancy reveals a twisted hunger for power, showcased by his selfish act of absorbing all his mother's nutrients, leaving Yoichi born weak and small. The panel portrays AFO furiously biting his deceased mother, a stark visual of his inherent greed. This background sets the stage for his subsequent actions and worldview.

The narrative unfolds to a society discovering the emergence of quirks, leading to the birth of extremist anti-meta groups. AFO, labeled an "orphan of the paranormal," is initially spared by a sympathetic group but reacts violently, showcasing the first glimpse of the deadly power he possesses.

Yoichi, despite knowing the darkness within AFO, sees goodness in him due to childhood memories. The chapter explores the complex relationship between the brothers, culminating in AFO stealing the power of a prominent figure, driven by his twisted interpretation of comic book narratives.

Also Read | My Hero Academia's final act drops clever chapter 1 throwback

AFO's desire to become a villain, mirroring the comic book trope of "All For One," unfolds as he clashes with his brother's dream of heroism. The chapter hints at AFO's increasing resentment as he cuts off Yoichi's hand to prevent him from escaping.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter, the revelation of AFO's origin adds depth to the character, setting the stage for a showdown with Katsuki Bakugo. The hiatus adds suspense to the unfolding narrative, leaving fans on the edge of their seats."My Hero Academia" chapter 407 promises a return to the present, where AFO's dark past intersects with Bakugo's intense battle.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out