My Hero Academia chapter 407 - All For One's diabolical origins revealed in a gripping tale

"My Hero Academia" fans are in for a rollercoaster as chapter 407 unveils the long-awaited origin of All For One (AFO). AFO's villainous nature takes root in a disturbing past, showcasing his insatiable greed from birth. Chapter 407 of 'My Hero Academia' reveals the origin of All For One (AFO).(Studio Bones)

The chapter, aptly titled "Paranormal Orphan," opens with a chilling scene of AFO's mother unknowingly carrying twins, drained of her energy by their parasitic existence. AFO and Yoichi, born beside a riverside, faced an ominous fate as their mother succumbed to their draining presence. This tragic event marks the beginning of AFO's dark journey.

AFO's infancy reveals a twisted hunger for power, showcased by his selfish act of absorbing all his mother's nutrients, leaving Yoichi born weak and small. The panel portrays AFO furiously biting his deceased mother, a stark visual of his inherent greed. This background sets the stage for his subsequent actions and worldview.

The narrative unfolds to a society discovering the emergence of quirks, leading to the birth of extremist anti-meta groups. AFO, labeled an "orphan of the paranormal," is initially spared by a sympathetic group but reacts violently, showcasing the first glimpse of the deadly power he possesses.

Yoichi, despite knowing the darkness within AFO, sees goodness in him due to childhood memories. The chapter explores the complex relationship between the brothers, culminating in AFO stealing the power of a prominent figure, driven by his twisted interpretation of comic book narratives.

AFO's desire to become a villain, mirroring the comic book trope of "All For One," unfolds as he clashes with his brother's dream of heroism. The chapter hints at AFO's increasing resentment as he cuts off Yoichi's hand to prevent him from escaping.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter, the revelation of AFO's origin adds depth to the character, setting the stage for a showdown with Katsuki Bakugo. The hiatus adds suspense to the unfolding narrative, leaving fans on the edge of their seats."My Hero Academia" chapter 407 promises a return to the present, where AFO's dark past intersects with Bakugo's intense battle.

