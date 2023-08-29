My Hero Academia's final act drops clever chapter 1 throwback

My Hero Academia is set to have a grand finale. The manga has been going on for nearly a decade, and the creator knows that a good superhero story needs an epic ending. Deku has been building up to the climax for months now, and this week's chapter brings the series closer to its end with a callback to chapter one. When 'My hero academia' won fight of the year instead of momoshiki fight. Pic source:X/@k1k3art

All Might is fighting All For One again. He doesn't have his quirk anymore, but he's using his past experience to fight without it. The battle is really exciting!

All Might and All For One are fighting again. All Might is injured, but he keeps fighting. The battle is causing a lot of damage to the city, and the landscape of the battle is starting to look like the landscape in the first chapter of My Hero Academia.

This is a callback to the beginning of the series, when Deku saw a pro-hero battle on his way to school. Fans are emotional because it is a reminder of how far the series has come, and they are excited to see how it ends.

My Hero Academia is a popular superhero manga series that has come a long way since its launch. It is one of the biggest series in Japan and has a global reach. Many people think that Deku is the Naruto of their generation, and My Hero Academia is destined to be a classic. Fans will be able to see this callback decades from now when they read the manga.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, you can read the manga on the Shonen Jump app. The official synopsis of the series is: "Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he doesn't have any powers. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny."

Release date and time of My Hero Academia Chapter 399

My Hero Academia Chapter 399 will be released in Japan on September 4, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. Here is the exact release date and time in your time zone:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (September 3, 2023)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (September 3, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (September 3, 2023)

British Time: 4:00 PM (September 3, 2023)

