One Piece: 6 strongest Marine Admirals who mayhem the way of water

One Piece anime and manga showcased some of the “Greatest Military Power” from Sengoku to the recently introduced Ryokugyu. The Marines are a powerful organization in One Piece and they are known as the World Government’s Navy face. Image Credit: Toei Animation

These Marine Admirals are way too powerful and can’t be underestimated. Even the most powerful and boastful pirates think twice before intervening.

The manga and anime provided enough knowledge to determine the Admirals’ strength and rank them accordingly. This list features the top 6 strongest Admiral in One Piece history.

1. Sengoku

Sengoku the Buddha was the former Fleet Admiral of the Marines. He became monstrously powerful after he ate the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu and a colossal Zoan-type devil fruit. He was the ultimate powerhouse.

Sengoku is the only Marine who possesses all three powers of Haki. He can unleash giant punches and tremendous shockwaves.

2. Sakazuki AKA Akainu

Sakazuki, also popular as Akainu, is the most hated character in the One Piece universe. He is currently the Fleet Admiral of the Marines. He earned this position after defeating Aokiji on Punk Hazard. The Admiral title itself laments how incredibly powerful Akainu is.

Sakazuki possesses the power of the Magu Magu no Mi, which grants him to create lava and transform into it.

3. Aokiji

Kuzan, also known as Aokiji was the part of the OG trio of Admirals until Paramount War, and then he resigned from the Marines and joined Blackbeard Pirates.

Akoji was so powerful that he could take on Akainu in a head-to-head battle for 10 days. He possesses the power of Hie Hie no Mi and can control Haki.

4. Kizaru

Kizaru was also one of the three OG Admirals before the timeskip. He is the last of the left from the trio. He possesses the power of Pika Pika no Mi, which grants him to shift into light and channel attack with his will.

Kizaru possesses the power of the Devil Fruit and has control over two Haki types. He could hold off Macro in an even battle during the Marineford War.

5. Fujitora

Issho also known as Fujitora made his debut in the One Piece: Dressrosa arc as the Admiral of Marine. He was chosen for this title through the World Military Draft, just like Ryokugyu.

Fujitora wields the power of Zushi Zushi no Min which grants him control over gravity. He can also use Observation Haki, which was revealed during his faceoff against Sabo.

6. Ryokugyu

After the Paramount war the World Navy Fleet needed to fill the vacant positions left by Aokiji and Akainu. At that time, through the World Military, Ryokugyu joined the Trio Admirals.

Though, her capabilities are not revealed yet. However, the Admiral title is enough to showcase his power.

