One Piece Chapter 1115: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1115 as Dr. Vegapunk reveals Joy Boy's true potential
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is one of the most famous and long-running manga series of all time. In the previous issue of the action comedy, fans learned the shocking truth about Joy Boy. The anticipation for the next chapter has been brewing ever since. Here's what you need to know ahead of release:
One Piece Chapter 1115 release date and time
The next chapter is set to arrive on Monday, May 27, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Sunday, May 26. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.
|Time Zone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PT
|7 am
|May 26
|Sunday
|CT
|9 am
|May 26
|Sunday
|ET
|10 am
|May 26
|Sunday
|GMT
|3 pm
|May 26
|Sunday
|ACST
|12:30 am
|May 27
|Monday
Where to read One Piece Chapter 1115?
Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1115 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.
What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1115?
In the previous chapter, fans found out Joy Boy's true identity as Dr. Vegapunk discussed the Void Century. While no credible spoilers have been leaked on social media as of yet, it is likely that the chapter will pick up right after Dr Vegapunk confirms that Joy Boy was the first pirate.
Speculative theories suggest that Dr. Vegapunk will further reveal hidden information about Joy Boy and his kingdom. As the Egghead arc has almost reached a conclusion point, it is likely that Chapter 1115 will begin setting the stage for the next Elbaf arc.
