One Piece Chapter 1115: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is one of the most famous and long-running manga series of all time. In the previous issue of the action comedy, fans learned the shocking truth about Joy Boy. The anticipation for the next chapter has been brewing ever since. Here's what you need to know ahead of release: One Piece Chapter 1115 is expected to arrive by next weekend

One Piece Chapter 1115 release date and time

The next chapter is set to arrive on Monday, May 27, at 12 am JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Sunday, May 26. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am May 26 Sunday CT 9 am May 26 Sunday ET 10 am May 26 Sunday GMT 3 pm May 26 Sunday ACST 12:30 am May 27 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1115?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1115 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1115?

In the previous chapter, fans found out Joy Boy's true identity as Dr. Vegapunk discussed the Void Century. While no credible spoilers have been leaked on social media as of yet, it is likely that the chapter will pick up right after Dr Vegapunk confirms that Joy Boy was the first pirate.

Speculative theories suggest that Dr. Vegapunk will further reveal hidden information about Joy Boy and his kingdom. As the Egghead arc has almost reached a conclusion point, it is likely that Chapter 1115 will begin setting the stage for the next Elbaf arc.