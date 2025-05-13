One Piece Chapter 1149: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

One Piece Chapter 1149 has just dropped its release date. With Scopper Gaban confronting Saint Shepherd Sommers and landing a blow that leaves lasting damage, fans are now eagerly expecting the next chapter to finally reveal the long-awaited secrets of immortality. One Piece Chapter 1149 release date announced.(@OnePieceAnime/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1149 be released?

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1149 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at midnight in Japan. The chapter reveal of the popular series for the international audience is set for Sunday, May 25, 2025.

To keep fans in the loop, a detailed schedule for the release of One Piece Chapter 1149 has been shared, outlining the exact launch times across various time zones. This ensures that no matter where fans are, they can catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops and stay up to date with the thrilling developments in the story.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, May 26, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Monday, May 26, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1149?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1149?

One Piece Chapter 1149 will likely begin with the ongoing battle between Gaban and Sommers, with Sommers still stunned by his inability to regenerate. Gaban’s actions and dialogue should shed light on their shared history and reveal how he has been able to bypass the Holy Knights' immortality. During the fight, one of the captured Straw Hats or Franky may manage to reach out to Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and the New Giant Warrior Pirates.

The chapter will likely end with the group gearing up to return and confront their foes, but Loki will step in, cautioning them about the formidable power of the Holy Knights and their involvement in King Harald's death.