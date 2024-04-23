One Piece Episode 1102: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Based on Eiichiro Oda's famed manga, One Piece is one of the most popular and long-running anime series. The action-comedy animated series, which first debuted on Fuji TV in October 1999, is produced by Toei Animation. With 1101 episodes released to date, One Piece has seen unprecedented success. As the next episode is set to arrive later this week, here's what you need to know: The power system in this One Piece is centred around Devil Fruits, mysterious fruits that grant the consumer unique abilities. (Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1102 release date and time

Episode 1102 titled Sinister Schemes! The Operation to Escape Egghead is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 28 at 9:30 am JST. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 5:30 pm April 27 Saturday CT 7:30 pm April 27 Saturday ET 8:30 pm April 27 Saturday GMT 12:30 am April 28 Sunday ACST 11:00 am April 28 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1102?

The episode will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks like Fuji TV. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Fans can also watch the episode on Netflix after it lands in Japan. However, it is important to note that both platforms require a paid subscription for audiences to stream One Piece.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1102?

Based on the teaser trailer released on the official YouTube channel for One Piece, it appears that the episode will bring Dr. Vegapunk to the forefront. While no spoilers are available, fans speculate that Episode 1102 will disclose what's next for Dr. Vegapunk and the creation of Seraphim. Theories also suggest that in the upcoming episode, he is likely to reveal how exactly he was able to replicate the Paramecia-type Devil Fruits.