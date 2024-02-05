Toei Animation's report: One Piece soars, Dragon Ball holds global ground

Toei Animation, the anime powerhouse behind Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball, recently dropped its 2024 fiscal report, giving fans a sneak peek into the industry's financial landscape. As we dive into the details, it's evident that some of our beloved anime titles are experiencing highs and lows. One Piece takes the lead in overseas film licensing, while Dragon Ball secures second place.(Eiichiro Oda)

Toei Animation's top performer: One Piece

One Piece, the swashbuckling adventure we can't get enough of, is stealing the show. The fiscal report reveals a whopping 5.2 billion yen in Q3, showcasing a surge from last year's 4.8 billion. This surge highlights the series' renaissance and its domestic dominance.

Dragon Ball's slide from the top ranks: Still a global icon

While Dragon Ball might be facing a slight dip in sales, it remains a global icon. Overseas, it secured the top spot in licensing, raking in about 7.4 billion yen, a drop from the previous year's 8.1 billion. Even with the dip, Dragon Ball stands strong, proving its enduring appeal across borders.

Overseas film battle: One Piece vs. Dragon Ball

When it comes to the big screen, One Piece takes the lead with a solid 6.5 billion yen in overseas film licensing. Dragon Ball, although experiencing a dip, managed to secure second place with 2.5 billion yen. The cinematic battleground reveals One Piece's triumph, emphasising its recent surge in popularity.

Surprise winners: Digimon and Slam Dunk

In the realm of overseas licensing, Digimon and Slam Dunk make unexpected appearances. Digimon claims the third spot, showcasing its staying power, while Slam Dunk makes a stunning comeback, leaping into third place in film licensing. Slam Dunk's impressive Q3 performance, doubling last year's earnings, highlights the impact of a good comeback story. "Digimon and Slam Dunk are proving that nostalgia can be a lucrative business," notes industry analyst.

What's next for Toei Animation?

As Toei Animation navigates through Q4, fans are eagerly anticipating which IPs will emerge victorious. Dragon Ball's global resonance, One Piece's unstoppable momentum, and the surprising success stories of Digimon and Slam Dunk are shaping up to make 2024 an intriguing year for anime enthusiasts.