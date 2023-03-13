The First Slam Dunk Film wins Japan Academy Film Prizes' Animation of the Year

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association recently announced the winners of the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes, with The First Slam Dunk taking home the Animation of the Year award. The film is based on Takehiko Inoue's beloved basketball manga, which has garnered a large following over the years.

A Slam Dunk for animation: The First Slam Dunk Film

The First Slam Dunk film follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent with a passion for basketball who joins his high school team to impress a girl. The film has been praised for its stunning animation, dynamic basketball scenes, and faithfulness to the original manga. The win at the Japan Academy Film Prizes is a testament to the film's success and popularity.

Other notable winners

While The First Slam Dunk took the Animation of the Year award, other notable winners at the ceremony include RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi, who won Best Music for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film. Osamu Ichikawa and Keizō Suzuki won Best Cinematography, Sosuke Yoshikado won Best Lighting, and Yūji Hayashida and Eri Sakushima won Best Art Direction, all for Shin Ultraman.

Surprising losses and honours

Shin Ultraman and Anime Supremacy! were both nominated for Best Picture, but they ultimately lost to the Aru Otoko film. The association also honoured Karin Ono, Meru Nukumi, Daiki Arioka, and Hokuto Matsumura for Rookie of the Year, with Matsumura also winning a Popularity Award for his roles in xxxHOLiC and Suzume.

One Piece Film Red won a Popularity Award for the film category, and the film also received the Special Award, which is given to a person or group that has achieved outstanding results for that year.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association has revealed the special award winners, and movies that opened in Japan between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, were eligible for consideration. Fans of anime and film alike can look forward to the upcoming year for more exciting releases and awards ceremonies.