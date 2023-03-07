The First Slam Dunk makes history as highest-grossing anime film in South Korea

The First Slam Dunk, the latest anime film from the iconic basketball manga series, Slam Dunk by Takehiko Inoue, has made history by becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time in South Korea. The film sold a whopping 3.82 million tickets, surpassing the earnings of Makoto Shinkai's Your Name. With earnings of over $30 million, it is a slam-dunk success in Korea.

The rise to the top

The First Slam Dunk is a sports anime film that revolves around the story of the protagonist, Hanamichi Sakuragi, and his experiences with basketball. The film premiered in Japan on December 3, 2021, and ranked first in its opening weekend, grossing over $9.5 million. The film has now become the 43rd highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It is directed by the legendary Takehiko Inoue himself and produced by Toei Animation.

A blockbuster hit in Korea

The anime film premiered in South Korea on January 4, 2022, and quickly became a box-office hit, ranking number one in its fourth weekend ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water. In its ninth weekend, the film ranked third, earning an equivalent of $940,062 from Friday to Sunday. It was shown on 722 screens and sold a total of 114,806 tickets. With a cumulative total of 3,818,000 tickets sold and earnings of over $30 million, it is now the highest-grossing anime film in South Korea.

Behind the scenes of The First Slam Dunk

Inoue helms the film as the director while Yasuyuki Ebara serves as both character designer and animation director. Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ōhashi, and Yū Kamatani are the technical directors. Daiki Nakazawa leads the CG team, with Yūta Ogura as the CG producer. The art direction is under Kazuo Ogura, while Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu take charge of the sound direction.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film has nominated the film for the Animation of the Year award in its 46th annual awards ceremony. This is a testament to the popularity and critical acclaim of the film, and it is expected to continue to break records.

The First Slam Dunk legacy continues

The success of The First Slam Dunk is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Slam Dunk franchise. With the manga and anime series being beloved by fans all around the world, it was only a matter of time before the film would make history. The film's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team behind it, and it will undoubtedly pave the way for future Slam Dunk projects.