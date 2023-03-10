Digimon Ghost Game comes to an end with the final episode on March 26

Digimon fans, get ready for the final episode of Digimon Ghost Game, the latest anime series in the franchise. With just a few episodes left to air, fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling conclusion to the show's 68-episode run.

About the Digimon Ghost Game

Set in the near future, Digimon Ghost Game introduces us to Hiro, a young boy who can see Digimon after activating a "Digivice" left to him by his father. Together with Gammamon, a Digimon, they explore the strange occurrences of "hologram ghosts" that are popping up online. The series follows their adventures as they delve deeper into the world of Digimon.

The directors and creators behind the show

Digimon Ghost Game is directed by Kimitoshi Chioka and Masato Mitsuka, both veterans of the anime industry. The series script is written by Masashi Sogo, with original character designs by Tenya Yabuno, who also assists with planning. The animation of the characters is adapted by Mariko Itō, while Kenji Watanabe designs the Digimon, and Cho Shinozuka adapts them for animation. The art direction is done by Mai Ichioka, with Toshiki Amada credited for the art setting. The original work is credited to Akiyoshi Hongo.

Unfortunately, Digimon Ghost Game had to take a break between March 20, 2022, and April 10 due to a hack at Toei Animation. However, the show resumed airing on April 17, 2022, much to the relief of fans.

The final episodes of the Digimon Ghost Game

On March 12th, the 66th instalment of Digimon Ghost Game is scheduled to be broadcasted, followed by the premiere of the 67th episode on March 19th. Fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting conclusion of the series with the 68th and final episode on March 26.

What's next for Digimon fans?

With the conclusion of the Digimon Ghost Game, fans may be wondering what's next for the franchise. While there hasn't been any official word on a new series, fans can look forward to the upcoming Digimon Survive video game, set to release later this year.

As Digimon Ghost Game draws to a close, fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting conclusion of the series. With the talented team of directors, writers, and animators behind the show, fans can expect an unforgettable finale. So mark your calendars for March 26 and get ready for the thrilling conclusion of the Digimon Ghost Game.