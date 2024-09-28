Oshi no Ko Chapter 162: Exact release date, time and more

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 is all set to release the next episode in the manga series. The manga has returned after a week-long break and fans cannot wait to read what happens next in the plot. In the previous episode, Aqua Hoshino had set his mind to killing Hikaru Kamiki when his father advised him that this would only put his future and Ruby's idol career in jeopardy. He then stabbed himself and blamed Hikaru for it followed by him jumping off the cliff, ending both their lives. Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 will be released on October 3 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 release date and time

Chapter 162 of Oshi no Ko, according to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, will be released at midnight (JST), next week, Thursday, October 3, 2024. This will result in a daytime release for audiences residing outside Japan on Wednesday, October 2. The exact time of release can differ from country to country due to the different time zones applicable. To know the exact time, fans can refer to the following table.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday October 2 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday October 2 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday October 2 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday October 2 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday October 2 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday October 2 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday October 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday October 3

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 162?

Oshi no Ko fans can read the upcoming Oshi no Ko on the Manga Plus website and its mobile app gives free access to all the chapters. However, it is important to note that only the first and last three chapters can accessed repeatedly through the app. To read the other chapters repeatedly fans will be required to subscribe to a premium plan.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 162?

The next chapter will resume with Aqua and Hikaru falling from a cliff into the water body which will ultimately result in both of their deaths. However, there is a hope Aqua might be saved as Crow Girl is standing right beside the water body. Or the manga can show Aqua sacrificing himself while killing his father.