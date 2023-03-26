Political intrigue and new threats: What to expect from Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 2

Gundam fans have been eagerly anticipating the second season of The Witch From Mercury, and their wait is almost over. Although the first season garnered mixed reviews, the upcoming season promises to deliver what fans have been yearning for - A riveting blend of political intrigue and military conflict. The second season of Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will premiere on April 9th and will be available weekly on Crunchyroll.(YouTube/GundamInfo)

Divided kingdom: Suletta and Miorine's uneasy truce tested

The second season picks up two weeks after the shocking events of the first season, with the kingdom still divided between Suletta and Miorine. Both characters are reeling from the witch's gruesome act, and the chasm between them seems unbridgeable. Consequently, the season will begin with them separated, Suletta resuming her school life, and Miorine nursing her ailing father at the Benerit Group Headquarters. But their uneasy truce will be put to the test when a new and menacing threat looms on the horizon. (Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 & more: Must-watch anime of the second week of April 2023)

Venturing beyond the school: New threats and enigmatic villain

While the first season focused primarily on the characters' school life and their Gundam battles within the duelling system, season two will venture beyond the school's boundaries, possibly to Earth or other planets. The upcoming season promises to introduce new threats to the main characters, including rival students from the Asticassia School of Technology, power-hungry factions within the Benerit Group, and the Earthian's Dawn of Fold. It's unclear if these threats will emerge from within the factions or from an entirely new and enigmatic villain. (Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date revealed with an exciting new trailer!)

Fresh faces and mobile suits: Meet the new characters and machines

Although the show's summary doesn't explicitly mention new characters or mobile suits, the official website reveals an array of fresh faces and mobile suits that were absent from the first season. Most of these characters belong to the aforementioned factions, who never had a chance to make an appearance in season one. There are also new mobile suits from major corporations within the Benerit Group, such as the heavily armed Zawort Heavy from Peil Technologies and the versatile Begilpende from Grassley Defense System. (Also Read: Springing into new anime season: Top anime releases of first week of April 2023)

