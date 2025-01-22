Menu Explore
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to be screened at Maha Kumbh Mela today. Check details

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 22, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The special screening of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will take place in Prayagraj. It will release in 4K for the first time in theatres on January 24.

Ahead of the theatrical release of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the makers have decided to organise the film's screening at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. (Also Read | Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to release on January 24; Baahubali, RRR writer oversees creative adaptation)

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was created by a Japanese studio.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was created by a Japanese studio.

As per the PR team of the historic anime, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be showcased at the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagrah on Wednesday, inviting school children and devotees to experience the Indo-Japanese anime based on Valmiki's Ramayana in its all-new 4K remaster.

The special screening will take place at Divya Prem Seva Shivir at Sector 6 near Netra Kumbh in Prayagraj, starting at 10 am on Wednesday.

The film is all set to be released in 4K for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025. This Indo-Japanese film will be re-released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells.

Earlier the film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later showcased on broadcast media. Most of us remember it as the Cartoon Network Ramayana.

Renowned filmmaker Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, who has been closely associated with the project, shared in a press note, "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama resonates across cultures and continents because it speaks of eternal values--dharma, courage, and love. From Valmiki's epic to adaptations like Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and Kamban's Ramavataram, this story has inspired millions. It is a privilege to help bring this iconic film back to life for today's generation, who will experience it like never before."

The film will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

