Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to release on January 24; Baahubali, RRR writer oversees creative adaptation

The new release date for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film, has been announced. It will now release in cinemas on January 24, in a 4K remaster, with enhanced audio, and in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubs, along with the original English version. (Also Read –Mukesh Khanna isn’t sold on Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘His negative personality...’) Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a Japanese-Indian anime film which was made in 1993.

More about the release

The film will be distributed by Geek Pictures India, Anil Thadani's AA Films, and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad has overseen the new creative adaptations of the film. He's best known for his work on blockbusters like Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise and the global crossover success, RRR (2022).

The animated film was initially set to release in theatres with new dubs in on October 18 last year. However, Geek Pictures India announced that it would release on a later date. "In response to the incredible enthusiasm from fans nationwide, we have decided to adjust the film's release date from the previously scheduled 18th of October to a new date in the near future. This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country," the company stated.

The new trailer of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be released online on Thursday, January 10.

About the film

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. In the film's earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced the character of Rama, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita, and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, but wasn’t released in cinema halls. It became popular with Indian audiences upon its re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.

Another upcoming major Ramayana adaptation is Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part live action version, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It's co-produced by Nitesh, Namit Malhotra-led Prime Focus, and Yash. The two parts will release in cinemas on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively.