Roblox Anime Last Stand codes for May: Grab, unlock and level up

Anime Last Stand is an anime tower defence game on Roblox. This game takes the typical tower defence concept — buying and installing units to protect a base from waves of foes — and adds an anime-inspired twist, with both the enemies you fend off and the units you place representing characters from various anime. Get Anime Last Stand codes May 2024.(Roblox)

Roblox Anime Last Stand codes are the most effective way to gain more rerolls, emeralds, and jewels so you can recruit the heroes you need for your fortress.

They are essential if you intend to participate in this Tower Defence Roblox adventure. As the name says, you must protect your stronghold by recruiting characters from numerous anime series such as One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and Bleach.

All the latest Anime Last Stand codes (working):

HBDCaleB2024 – 1k emeralds, 15 rerolls (new!)

SOLOLEVELING! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls (new!)

SOLOPREPARING! – 500 emeralds and five rerolls (new!)

X7Weekend! – 500 emeralds and five rerolls

ConverterFix?! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls

REDGATE?! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls

QOLUPD! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls

BannerFixed? – 500 emeralds and five rerolls

BugFixesTeehee – 1k emeralds and five rerolls

CaleBTheHero – 500 emeralds and ten rerolls

OPMUpdate – 500 emeralds and five rerolls

DelayedUpdate – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls

AdmiralsUPD – 750 emeralds

BossStudio1stUpd – 1000 emeralds and five rerolls

AriseWakeyWakey – 15 rerolls

BossStudiosTakeover! – 1500 emeralds, 15 rerolls and 15 spirit shards

ToTheFuture!! – 1500 emeralds and ten rerolls

EraOfTheAdmirals – 1000 emeralds

TorSavedALS – 70 emeralds and 10 rerolls

Update5! – 1000 emeralds and ten rerolls

CongratsMrBeast1Billion – april fools unit

HappyEaster – 1k emeralds, ten spirit shards, and ten rerolls

UPDATE4 – 1k emeralds and 15 rerolls

GlitchFix – 750 emeralds and ten spirit shards

Goodbye Mash – 500 emeralds

TheGoat – the trio unit

FUSIONEVOLUTION – 20 spirit shards

2xDropsUpdateSOONHype! – ten rerolls

500kMembersLETSGOO – 1.5k emeralds, 14 rerolls, and one reset tree

400kMembersLETSGOO – 1.5k emeralds, 12 rerolls, one reset tree, and ten spirit shards

GrindRerollsFromChallenges! – 1k emeralds

Sub2Noclypso176k – 150 emeralds and three rerolls

TORMENTER10KSUBSLETSGOOOOOOO – flash exotic unit

ONEHUNDREDMILLION – bobak exotic unit

Update3 – 1k emeralds and ten rerolls

D1SGUISED – 250 gems

Glitched – five spirit shards and five rerolls

NeelsTV– 250 gems

Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT – 250 gems

Sub2KingLuffy – 250 gems