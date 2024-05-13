Roblox Anime Last Stand codes for May: Grab, unlock and level up
Roblox Anime Last Stand codes are the most effective way to gain more rerolls, emeralds, and jewels so you can recruit the heroes you need for your fortress.
Anime Last Stand is an anime tower defence game on Roblox. This game takes the typical tower defence concept — buying and installing units to protect a base from waves of foes — and adds an anime-inspired twist, with both the enemies you fend off and the units you place representing characters from various anime.
They are essential if you intend to participate in this Tower Defence Roblox adventure. As the name says, you must protect your stronghold by recruiting characters from numerous anime series such as One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and Bleach.
All the latest Anime Last Stand codes (working):
HBDCaleB2024 – 1k emeralds, 15 rerolls (new!)
SOLOLEVELING! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls (new!)
SOLOPREPARING! – 500 emeralds and five rerolls (new!)
X7Weekend! – 500 emeralds and five rerolls
ConverterFix?! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls
REDGATE?! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls
QOLUPD! – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls
SOLOPREPARING! – 500 emeralds and five rerolls
BannerFixed? – 500 emeralds and five rerolls
BugFixesTeehee – 1k emeralds and five rerolls
CaleBTheHero – 500 emeralds and ten rerolls
OPMUpdate – 500 emeralds and five rerolls
DelayedUpdate – 750 emeralds and ten rerolls
AdmiralsUPD – 750 emeralds
BossStudio1stUpd – 1000 emeralds and five rerolls
AriseWakeyWakey – 15 rerolls
BossStudiosTakeover! – 1500 emeralds, 15 rerolls and 15 spirit shards
ToTheFuture!! – 1500 emeralds and ten rerolls
EraOfTheAdmirals – 1000 emeralds
TorSavedALS – 70 emeralds and 10 rerolls
Update5! – 1000 emeralds and ten rerolls
CongratsMrBeast1Billion – april fools unit
HappyEaster – 1k emeralds, ten spirit shards, and ten rerolls
Update5! – 1k emeralds, ten spirit shards, and ten rerolls
UPDATE4 – 1k emeralds and 15 rerolls
GlitchFix – 750 emeralds and ten spirit shards
Goodbye Mash – 500 emeralds
TheGoat – the trio unit
FUSIONEVOLUTION – 20 spirit shards
2xDropsUpdateSOONHype! – ten rerolls
500kMembersLETSGOO – 1.5k emeralds, 14 rerolls, and one reset tree
400kMembersLETSGOO – 1.5k emeralds, 12 rerolls, one reset tree, and ten spirit shards
GrindRerollsFromChallenges! – 1k emeralds
Sub2Noclypso176k – 150 emeralds and three rerolls
TORMENTER10KSUBSLETSGOOOOOOO – flash exotic unit
ONEHUNDREDMILLION – bobak exotic unit
Update3 – 1k emeralds and ten rerolls
D1SGUISED – 250 gems
Glitched – five spirit shards and five rerolls
NeelsTV– 250 gems
Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT – 250 gems
Sub2KingLuffy – 250 gems
