Sasaki and Peeps Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready to embark on a whimsical journey with Sasaki and Peeps, an anime that promises magic, adventure, and a whole lot of heart. As the premiere date approaches, let's unravel the details of Episode 1. Sasaki and Peeps anime premieres on January 5, 2024, with Episode 1 'A New Beginning.'

Sasaki and Peeps Episode 1 release date and time:

The enchantment begins on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX, AT-X, SUN, BS NTV, and KBS Kyoto in Japan. Global viewers can catch the English-subtitled version earlier on Crunchyroll. For those in different time zones:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, January 5, 4:00 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, January 5, 6:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, January 5, 7:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, January 5, 12:00 pm

Central European Time: Friday, January 5, 1:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, January 5, 5:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time: Friday, January 5, 8:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, January 5, 9:30 pm

Where to watch Sasaki and Peeps:

Dive into the magical world of Sasaki and Peeps on Crunchyroll, which has secured the streaming rights for fans worldwide. South Asian and Southeast Asian viewers can also catch it on Muse Asia in selected countries.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 1:

Episode 1, titled "A New Beginning," introduces us to Sasaki and his extraordinary companion, Pii-chan. Witness their lives take an unexpected turn with supernatural abilities and interdimensional adventures.

What is Sasaki and Peeps about:

Sasaki, a middle-aged office worker, adopts Pii-chan, an adorable bird, on a whim. Little does he know, Pii-chan is a sage from another world, granting Sasaki magical powers. Join them on a journey between a modern world and a fantasy land.

Sasaki and Peeps cast and characters to look out for:

The anime boasts a talented cast, including Yuuki Aoi as Pii-chan and Sugita Tomokazu as Sasaki. Recognize Yuuki Aoi from The Apothecary Diaries and Sugita Tomokazu from Gintama and Demon Slayer.

Sasaki and Peeps trailer:

Feast your eyes on the teaser of and trailer videos! Directed by Mirai Minato, with animation by Studio Silver Link, the visuals and music by Madkid ("Fly") and Aguri Ōnishi ("Aimai Girl") promise an enchanting experience.