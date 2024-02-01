Solo Leveling removes studio from post-credits for being ‘anti-men’ after facing backlash

The Solo Leveling anime, which had anime enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, recently found itself caught in a storm of criticism. The controversy revolves around Studio PPURI, the animation studio behind the anime's catchy opening song. Let's break down what happened and why it matters. The Solo Leveling anime, which had fans eagerly anticipating each episode's release, recently became entangled in a whirlwind of criticism.(A1-Studios)

Studio PPURI out, credits shake-up:

The uproar began when Korean fans expressed their displeasure with the inclusion of Studio PPURI in the anime's credits. As a result, the studio was promptly removed, leaving Solo Leveling in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Why did Solo Leveling remove Studio PPURI from post-credits?

Studio PPURI faced the heat due to allegations of incorporating 'anti-men' gestures in its works. The controversy deepened as the studio's connection to the feminist group Megalia, known for exposing misogynistic behaviour online, came to light. The symbol of their movement, "🤏," sparked backlash due to its implications for Korean penis sizes.

Financial fallout: Stock woes for D&C Media:

The decision to remove Studio PPURI from the credits had a ripple effect on Solo Leveling's publishers, D&C Media. The move was speculated to be driven not only by fan criticism but also by financial concerns. D&C Media witnessed a significant stock drop, with a more than 6% decline on January 15, raising eyebrows about the impact of these controversies on the company.

Solo Leveling Opening's global success vs. local fallout:

Despite the domestic turbulence, Solo Leveling's opening garnered immense popularity globally. With over two million views, the opening became a hot topic of discussion in Japan and beyond. The success of the anime's premiere drew comparisons to iconic moments like One Piece's Gear 5 episode.

Insider insights on industry dynamics:

An insider shed light on the dynamics of the Japanese anime industry, emphasizing that foreign studios like Studio PPURI were on par with major Japanese anime studios. This insight adds a layer to the controversy, questioning the industry's treatment of international animators.

Where to watch Solo Leveling?

Despite the storm, Solo Leveling continues its journey on Crunchyroll, available in both subbed and dubbed versions. The series follows Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter, who gains extraordinary powers after a near-fatal encounter in a high-ranking dungeon.