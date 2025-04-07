Menu Explore
Spy x Family Chapter 115: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 07, 2025 01:47 AM IST

Read to know more about the Spy x Family Chapter 115 before its release.

The release date for Spy X Family Chapter 115 has been announced, as the anime maintains its biweekly schedule. In the previous chapter, viewers were treated to a touching moment between Yuri and his sister, Yor, as they went on a date. While Yuri hoped to buy Yor a gift, she insisted she wanted nothing more than the company of her family.

Spy x Family Chapter 115 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_anime/X)
Spy x Family Chapter 115 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_anime/X)

Later, Yor expressed how much she cherished the time spent with him, admitting that she often felt lonely when he left for work, but also recognising the man he had become. On the other hand, Yuri came to realise that his own loneliness stemmed from his job, which forced him to conceal aspects of his life from his sister.

Spy x Family Chapter 115 release date and time

Spy x Family Chapter 112 is set to release on Monday, April 14, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be available to read across the world on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The time of release would differ across regions due to different time zones followed. Fans of the manga are advised to check the release time in their region in the table below.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayApril 13
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayApril 13
British Summer Time4 pmSundayApril 13
Central European Summer Time5 pmSundayApril 13
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayApril 13
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayApril 13
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayApril 14
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayApril 14

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 115?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 115?

Spy x Family Chapter 115 is likely to focus on Loid Forger, with Melinda Desmond potentially returning for another therapy session. As fans may recall, Loid had asked her to visit him after a week and requested that she document any incidents where she felt her husband, Donovan Desmond, might be able to read her mind. This indicates that the upcoming chapter may offer further insights into Melinda's past as she reveals more about her experiences with Donovan.

