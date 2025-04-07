Spy x Family Chapter 115: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The release date for Spy X Family Chapter 115 has been announced, as the anime maintains its biweekly schedule. In the previous chapter, viewers were treated to a touching moment between Yuri and his sister, Yor, as they went on a date. While Yuri hoped to buy Yor a gift, she insisted she wanted nothing more than the company of her family. Spy x Family Chapter 115 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_anime/X)

Later, Yor expressed how much she cherished the time spent with him, admitting that she often felt lonely when he left for work, but also recognising the man he had become. On the other hand, Yuri came to realise that his own loneliness stemmed from his job, which forced him to conceal aspects of his life from his sister.

Spy x Family Chapter 115 release date and time

Spy x Family Chapter 112 is set to release on Monday, April 14, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be available to read across the world on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The time of release would differ across regions due to different time zones followed. Fans of the manga are advised to check the release time in their region in the table below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday April 13 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday April 13 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday April 13 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Sunday April 13 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday April 13 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday April 13 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 14

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 115?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 115?

Spy x Family Chapter 115 is likely to focus on Loid Forger, with Melinda Desmond potentially returning for another therapy session. As fans may recall, Loid had asked her to visit him after a week and requested that she document any incidents where she felt her husband, Donovan Desmond, might be able to read her mind. This indicates that the upcoming chapter may offer further insights into Melinda's past as she reveals more about her experiences with Donovan.