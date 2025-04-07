The Devil May Cry anime series on Netflix offers a dynamic adaptation of Capcom's beloved video game franchise. By delving into the backstory of its charismatic protagonist, Dante, the show explores his journey to becoming a formidable demon hunter. One of the intriguing elements introduced in this adaptation is the enigmatic White Rabbit. The Devil May Cry anime on Netflix adapts Capcom's game, focusing on Dante's journey as a demon hunter. It introduces the character of White Rabbit to viewers.(Netflix.com)

Who is the White Rabbit in Devil May Cry on Netflix?

The White Rabbit is a small character who represents the archetype that is seen throughout the franchise. He is a character that appears in the animated series as much as he did in the manga. According to the Game Rant, the character is a trickster who has a clear motive of deceiving the sons of Sparda in gambit so he can steal the demon’s power.

In one teaser, the White Rabbit is shown to have powers to control or conjure demons through which he confuses Dante by making him believe that Vergil has found him. However, Dante breaks through the illusion. Nonetheless, this power is similar to him sending mannequins in his place to engage his enemies, as shown in the manga. In another clip, the White Rabbit breaks into a museum and discovers the powerful Force Edge sword, once wielded by Sparda. Leading a small army of demons and armed with a rocket launcher, the White Rabbit’s actions have sparked speculation among fans.

Some believe he could be a disguise for an existing character, with Arkham—who once fooled Dante as the Jester—being a popular theory. However, it's also possible that the White Rabbit is a reworked character from the lesser-known manga, with his role aligning with the anime’s tendency to adjust the timeline.

When did the White Rabbit first make an appearance?

The White Rabbit first appeared in the 2005 manga adaptation of Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening. It was a three-part comic series which narrated the events that occurred before the plot of the game unfolded. However, the later events in the series are taken from the game which makes little sense of the timeline. Most of the readers have not released the two released volumes while the third one never made it to the shelves, according to Game Rant. Thus, it is surprising that Netflix included the character in the anime.