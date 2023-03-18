Suzume soars: Makoto Shinkai's latest film breaks box office records worldwide

Makoto Shinkai's latest film, Suzume, has become a global box office success, selling more than 2 million tickets outside Japan. The movie, which is set to screen in 199 countries and territories, has topped the charts in every country where it has been released on its first day of screening. This achievement comes on the heels of the movie's already impressive success in Japan, where it has earned more than 14,135,342,670 yen (about US$106 million) and ranked as the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in the country.

Breaking records and surpassing expectations

Suzume's release in Japan exceeded expectations, debuting at #1 and selling 1.33 million tickets, raking in 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.(CoMix Wave Films)

Suzume's release in Japan exceeded expectations, debuting at #1 and selling 1.33 million tickets, raking in 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. The film surpassed Shinkai's previous works, your name. and Weathering With You, selling 38.7% and 14.8% more tickets, and earning 47.4% and 14.4% more respectively in the first three days, marking the strongest opening three days of any Shinkai film. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate its global release.

An all-star cast and crew

Suzume features an all-star cast and crew, with actress Nanoka Hara lending her voice to the heroine, Suzume Iwato. Hokuto Matsumura, a member of the SixTONES idol group, made his voice-acting debut as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master." The film is directed and written by Makoto Shinkai, with Masayoshi Tanaka designing the characters and Kenichi Tsuchiya serving as animation director. The art direction for the movie was handled by Takumi Tanji, while the movie production was a collaboration between CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. TOHO is distributing the film, and the musical score was composed by Kazuma Jinnouchi, a Hollywood film composer from Seattle, and RADWIMPS. Toaka, the TikTok sensation, lent her voice to one of the theme songs of the film, 'Suzume.'

The magic of Suzume

Suzume tells the story of Suzume Iwato, a young girl who has the power to close doors to other worlds. She meets Sōta Munakata, who is searching for his lost sister, and together, they embark on a journey to find her. Along the way, they encounter various obstacles and enemies, but their bond grows stronger as they face these challenges together. The movie's stunning animation and emotional storytelling have captivated audiences around the world, making it a must-watch for fans of Makoto Shinkai and anime in general.

The future of Suzume

With its immense success, Suzume is set to become a global phenomenon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release in their respective countries. The film's box office success and critical acclaim have already cemented its place as one of the most popular and beloved anime movies of all time. As the movie continues to screen worldwide, it will undoubtedly win over even more fans with its heartwarming story and stunning animation.

