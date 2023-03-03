Tezuka Productions to debut Kouji Seo's 'The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses'

Tezuka Productions, the animation studio behind ‘The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses’ anime, is set to premiere the show on April 7, as announced on the series' official website. With the release date coming soon, fans are excited to see what the romantic comedy has in store for them.

New cast members and theme song artists announced

The show's staff also revealed new cast members and theme song artists. Sachiko Kasukabe, played by Kazue Ikura, joins the cast. Additionally, the opening theme song titled ‘Unmei Kyōdōtai!’ (Common Destiny) is performed by Neriame, and the ending theme song ‘Dramatic’ is performed by Miki Satō.

A rundown café with five young women

‘The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses’ manga, released in February 2021, tells the story of Hayato, who plans to sell his grandmother's rundown café on the shore after her passing, only to discover that it's home to five young women who call themselves her family. Despite his initial plan, Hayato decides to keep the café open to honour his grandmother's legacy, but working with the five women proves to be a challenge.

Experienced staff working behind the scenes

Directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, the anime promises to deliver a unique and entertaining story. Keiichirō Ōchi is in charge of the series scripts, while Masatsune Noguchi is designing the characters. Shu Kanematsu and Miki Sakurai, who worked on other popular anime such as ‘Castle Town Dandelion’ and 'My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!,' are composing the music.

English version of the manga available

For those who can't wait for the anime, Kodansha USA Publishing has released an English version of the manga. The publisher describes the manga as a ‘fun new romcom’ by Kouji Seo, the author behind ‘Fuuka’ and ‘Suzuka.’

‘The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses’ promises to be a delightful addition to the romantic comedy anime genre. With the premiere just around the corner, fans can't wait to see what Hayato and the five young women have in store for them.