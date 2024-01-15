close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / The Apothecary Diaries Episode 15 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 15 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 15, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Prepare for Episode 15 of The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 airing on January 20, 2024.

Journey into the captivating world of The Apothecary Diaries, where mysteries unfold, and danger lurks in the shadows. Meet Maomao, the skilled apothecary, as she navigates the intrigues of palace life with her wit and expertise.

Prepare for Episode 15 of The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 airing on January 20, 2024.(OLM, TOHO Animation)
Prepare for Episode 15 of The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 airing on January 20, 2024.(OLM, TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 15 release date and time

The much-anticipated Episode 15 of The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 is set to grace our screens on Saturday, January 20, 2024. For global viewers, catch it at the following times:

10:45 a.m. PT

1:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. GMT

7:45 p.m. CET

1:00 a.m. JST

Where to watch the The Apothecary Diaries Episode 15?

Dive into the world of palace intrigue on Crunchyroll, your go-to platform for The Apothecary Diaries. Subscribe to Crunchyroll with plans starting at $7.99/month and enjoy a 14-day free trial.

Recap of the The Apothecary Diaries Episode 14

Episode 14, aired on January 13, explored Maomao's interactions with new characters, introducing Lady Loulan and unveiling the palace official tailing Maomao. A slice-of-life turn revealed the dynamics of the palace and hinted at mysteries waiting to be unraveled.

What to expect from The Apothecary Diaries Episode 15?

Brace yourself for a deeper dive into the enigmatic Lord Lakan's intentions. Episode 15, airing on January 20, 2024, promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding Maomao's protector and his possible connection to her.

What is the Apothecary Diaries about?

Adapted from the light novel series by Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino, The Apothecary Diaries is a mystery drama romance anime set in a fictional Ming-era China. Follow Maomao's journey from an apothecary's daughter to the heart of palace intrigue as she navigates medical mysteries, romance, and political intrigue.

The official synopsis reads:

"Maomao, a peaceful apothecary's daughter, finds herself sold to the emperor's palace. Unwilling to lead a compliant life among royalty, she steps in to cure imperial heirs' illnesses, catching the eye of a handsome palace official, Jinshi. Now, solving medical mysteries, she makes a name for herself in the palace!"

