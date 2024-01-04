The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready for the enchanting world of "The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic" as we dive into the details of Season 1 Episode 1. With the anime's premiere just around the corner, fans are buzzing with excitement. Get ready for the enchanting world of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic as we dive into Season 1 Episode 1.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 1 release date and time:

Mark your calendars! The premiere of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 1 Episode 1 is set for Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. For international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Where to watch The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 1:

You're in luck! Crunchyroll has secured the global streaming rights for this anime. Tune in to Crunchyroll to catch all the magic of Episode 1. South Asian and Southeast Asian viewers can also enjoy it on Muse Asia in selected countries.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic trailer:

Want a sneak peek? Check out the trailer videos. Studio Shin-Ei Animation and Studio Add's animation, coupled with Elemental Gardens' music, promise an immersive experience. Water Weed's "Cure" and ChouCho's "Green Jade" set the tone for the series.

What to Expect from The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 1:

Brace yourselves for a thrilling ride! Episode 1, titled "Caught up in a Different World," introduces us to Usato, an ordinary high school student unexpectedly summoned to another world with his friends. Discover how his life takes an extraordinary turn with healing magic.

What is The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Episode 1 about:

"The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic" follows Usato's adventure after he discovers his unique ability for healing magic in another world. An isekai-comedy genre anime, it promises laughter, magic, and a journey of self-discovery.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic cast and characters:

The anime boasts a talented cast, including Shogo Sakata as Usato, Ayaka Nanase as Suzune, Kengo Takanashi as Kazuki, Saya Aizawa as Amako, and Atsuko Tanaka as Rose. Get ready to fall in love with these characters!