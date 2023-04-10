Thoughts on Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch Season 2 Episode 1

EMT Squared presented anime Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch’s Season 2 Episode 1 aired on April 3. It follows a fifteen year old Yuna who prefers staying at home and playing VRMMO game and nothing else, not even going to school. One day with a new patch update she received a lucrative bear outfit that offers some incredible abilities. Though the outfit is unbearably cute Yuna felt that it would be too embarrassing to wear in game. But somehow she herself ported into the game. Now Yuna has to face magic and other threats of the gaming world and the bear suit is the only option. Now how the suits became her best weapon and how she became the Kigurumi-clad guardian that’s the actual story arc. Image credit: EMT Squared

The new season’s pilot episode picks off where it left off in Season one. The fifteen year old is now enjoying her life in the gaming world and often visits her own restaurant for honey and maple syrup dipped bear shaped pancakes. Sometimes she had to face off some nasty monsters but the bear-claws are in capable hands for these scenarios.

Season two doesn’t spend quiet time recapping Season one. So if someone is going for Season 2 the suggestion is to do a follow up with Season One once or you may have a hard time keeping up with the characters. But still Redditors are going crazy over how cute Yuna is?

Season Two is filled with lots of cute moments from Yuna and her vibrant-charming personalities put the audience at ease. Screenplay and dialogue delivery is on point. The world feels like it came straight out of the colorful comic book pages. The key point of Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch is its incredible attention to details, like the bear claw sparkles when Yuna clenches her fist or the fire sparks at her restaurant. But the key take away is the action scenes. It feels somewhat lacking. And somehow the animation quality also felt very mediocre.

Nonetheless, this fantasy bear costume saga will not give you the hype if you haven’t experienced Season One. But for the Season One audience it’s a must watch and experience the adorable Bear’s Punch.