Twisted Wonderland: Disney+ anime adaptation release date, plot and more

Disney+ has locked in October 29 as the premiere date for Twisted Wonderland: The Animation, its upcoming anime series inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name. According to Deadline, Twisted Wonderland is not a typical Disney fairy tale. It flips the script by focusing on villains rather than heroes. The original game, co-created by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan, first launched in Japan back in 2020. Since then, it has racked up more than 4.8 million downloads and expanded into manga, novels, and a whole line of merchandise. Twisted Wonderland has racked up more than 4.8 million downloads and expanded into manga, novels, and a whole line of merchandise.(Disney+)

The anime follows a Tokyo high schooler named Yuken Enma who, in true fantasy fashion, gets pulled into a mysterious, magical world. His destination? Night Raven College - an elite academy where the students aren’t exactly friendly and the rules are unlike anything back home.

A world where Disney villains reign supreme

Night Raven College is not just any school, per the outlet. Its seven dormitories are each inspired by legendary Disney villains - dubbed the “Great Seven.” Fans will spot nods to the Queen of Hearts, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Hades, and Maleficent throughout the series.

But Yuken’s not exactly thrilled to be there. Unlike his classmates, he can’t use magic. He does not know the customs. And, frankly, he does not even want to stay. His one goal? Find a way home.

Still, escaping is easier said than done. Yuken quickly gets entangled in the chaos caused by Ace and Deuce, two students who seem to have a knack for trouble. On top of that, he’s got to stay out of the crosshairs of Riddle Rosehearts - the tyrannical head of Heartslabyul dorm who does not take kindly to rule-breakers.

Disney+ ramps up its anime library

This latest addition to Disney+’s anime catalog follows a string of other titles like Murai In Love, The Fable, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger!. With Twisted Wonderland, Disney is clearly leaning into Japan’s ever-growing love for villain-centric stories.

Looking ahead, the platform also plans to roll out an anime adaptation of Cat’s Eye, the classic tale of three sisters leading double lives as café owners by day and cat burglars by night.

For now, all eyes are on October 29, when Twisted Wonderland: The Animation will finally hit screens and bring Disney’s darker side to life.