Unmasking the enigmatic swordsmith: Demon Slayer Episode 7 reveals Hotaru Haganezuka's face

In a shocking turn of events, the latest episode of Demon Slayer has revealed the face of the enigmatic swordsmith, Hotaru Haganezuka. As fans know, Demon Slayer returned earlier this year with the Swordsmith Village arc, where Tanjiro and two Hashira are assigned to protect the corps' smiths. And now, viewers have been treated to the unmasking of one of the show's most intriguing characters. Demon Slayer Season Reveals Swordsmith's Identity! Hotaru Haganezuka unmasked, adding intrigue to the intense Swordsmith Village arc.(Ufotable)

It seems that Demon Slayer has a knack for hiding its most beautiful faces behind masks, and Haganezuka is no exception. This week's episode unveiled the true identity of the swordsmith as he continues his work of sharpening Tanjiro's blade amidst the chaos and danger surrounding the village. Even the arrival of Gyokko, a formidable adversary, fails to distract Haganezuka from his task. With unwavering dedication, he diligently sharpens the sword, seemingly entranced by the process.

However, Gyokko, in an attempt to gain Haganezuka's attention, swiftly slices off the mask with ease. Kozo, Haganezuka's apprentice, tries to protect his mentor, but Gyokko manages to land several slashes on the swordsmith. Remarkably, Haganezuka remains unfazed and continues sharpening Tanjiro's sword, displaying an unwavering commitment to his craft. Even the threat of death does not deter him. Fans eagerly awaiting this moment, are rewarded with a glimpse of Haganezuka's true face, revealing his hidden beauty that rivals even that of Inosuke.

If you haven't caught up with this thrilling development, fear not! You can watch Demon Slayer Season 3 on Crunchyroll and Hulu, where new episodes are being released weekly as the Swordsmith Village arc unfolds. If you're not yet immersed in the world of Demon Slayer, now is the perfect time to start binging this captivating anime.

Demon Slayer, set in Taisho-era Japan, follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a kindhearted young man whose peaceful life is shattered when a demon massacres his entire family. His sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, is transformed into a demon herself. Determined to save his sister and seek revenge, Tanjiro embarks on a perilous journey to find a way to restore Nezuko to her human form and defeat the demon responsible for his family's tragedy.

So, if you're ready to witness the breathtaking battles, unravel the mysteries, and discover the hidden faces of Demon Slayer's remarkable characters, don't waste another moment. Dive into the world of Demon Slayer and join Tanjiro on his quest for justice and redemption.