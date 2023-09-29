What's in store for Saitama in One Punch Man Chapter 193? Here's release date, recap, and where to read online

The manga One Punch Man continues to explore the lives and struggles of various characters, such as Saitama, Fubuki, King, and the Blizzard group. The Next Step for Saitama in One Punch Man Chapter 193

Murata’s adaptation shows that One Punch Man is more than just a story about a bald hero who can defeat anyone with one punch.

In the previous chapter, Fubuki visited Saitama and tried to persuade him to join her faction. But what will happen next in the manga?

When and where to anticipate One Punch Man Chapter 193 release and access

The manga fans of One Punch Man will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter of the series. The expected release date is October 5, 2023, which is a Thursday. The manga usually follows a biweekly schedule and releases new chapters on Thursdays.

However, this is not confirmed by Murata, the artist of the manga. The official sources to read the manga are Viz Media and One Punch Man’s official website.

Recap you need before One Punch Man Chapter 193 goes live

One Punch Man Chapter 192, titled Level Up, showed King’s journey to become stronger. King is an S-Class Hero who is known for his luck and reputation, but not for his actual strength. He decided to seek training from various masters of martial arts, but none of them could help him. They all thought he was already too strong and had nothing to teach him. King was disappointed and frustrated by this, until he met Saitama, the strongest hero ever.

Saitama gave King a simple advice: lift weights to gain muscle and power. It was a basic and practical way to improve his physical abilities. While King was thinking about this, something else happened.

Fubuki, the leader of the Blizzard Group and a B-Class Hero with psychic powers, came to Saitama’s apartment. She wanted to recruit Saitama into her group and offered him a bribe: a high-quality beef. However, things did not go as planned when Overgrown Rover, a monstrous beast, ate the beef. This made Rover join the Blizzard Group instead.

The chapter ended with Overgrown Rover helping Fubuki and her group fight a monster, earning his respect and loyalty.

One Punch Man Chapter 192 was a funny and surprising chapter that showed King’s potential training plan, Fubuki’s failed recruitment attempt, and Rover’s unexpected alliance.

Fans are looking forward to what will happen next in Chapter 193.

