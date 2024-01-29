 AP Entertainment Video Outlook - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / AP Entertainment Video Outlook

AP Entertainment Video Outlook

AP |
Jan 29, 2024 07:39 AM IST

AP Entertainment Video Outlook

Here are the video stories AP Entertainment aims to cover over the next 24 hours. All times in GMT.

MONDAY 29 JANUARY

1300

LONDON— Samuel L Jackson, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, John Cena and Ariana DeBose discuss spy action comedy ‘Argylle.’

BROADCAST VIDEO ALREADY AVAILABLE

N/A— Quiet weekend at the box office, with ‘The Beekeeper’ on top

ARCHIVE— ‘Dunkirk’ actor Barry Keoghan named Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

ARCHIVE— Charges against country singer Chris Young in Nashville bar arrest have been dropped

LONDON— Queen Camilla arrives at London hospital where King Charles is recovering from prostate treatment

PARK CITY, UTAH— Daniel Dae Kim and other multicultural leaders on creating community spaces at Sundance

