Are Troy Aikman and Catherine already divorced? Images with younger woman bring out the truth

Troy Aikman left fans baffled after a series of romantic photographs of the NFL star with a much younger woman, Haley Clark, surfaced on social media. People wondered if Aikman was considering divorcing his wife, Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman. Clarks’s Instagram profile is private. Clark and Aikman were vacationing off the Italian Riviera. Fans wondered if Troy Aikman was splitting from wife Capa after his photos with Haley Clark surfaced (@capaaikman/Instagram, @halonearth/Instagram)

Sources have now revealed a shocker, clarifying that Aikman and Capa had already split in 2020, according to New York Post. However, Capa surprisingly still uses Aikman’s last name on Instagram.

Clark’s LinkedIn profile says she is a “Senior Director Of Sales at Q Clothier | Rye 51”. Her bio reads, “Motivated, energetic leader with a proven track record of success in sales, team building, business development and innovative thinking.” She went to

Southern Methodist University. She was spotted with Aikman on a yacht, swimming off theAmalfi Coast.

Aikman and his first wife, Rhonda Worthey, separated in 2011. He was a single father for several years, before he started dating Capa. They married in 2017 and had a family comprising Aikman’s two daughters from his earlier marriage, and Capa’s two sons.

Aikman and Capa exchanged vows in a small ceremony and a reception was then held at the Four Seasons Santa Barbara. Aikman said that he popped the question to Capa on June 2, 2017. He referred to her as “the love of my life.”

After Capa said yes, Aikman went on to post a photo of her smiling for her then husband-to-be. Aikman proposed to her in Lake Como, Italy, during a vacation they were on, according to the news outlet PEOPLE.

Notably, the grandmother of Capa’s two sons, Luke and Val, is the sister of Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

Aikman, who is active on his social media, frequently took to Instagram to share photos of Capa and himself from date nights. The pair started dating in February 2016, as can be gathered from their social media profiles.

Aikman is often seen spending time with his two daughters, Jordan Ashley and Alexa Marie, at their lacrosse and volleyball games. He has referred to his daughters, who he shared with Worthey, as “daddy’s girls” in several posts he shared on social media.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON