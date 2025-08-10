Before Court Kacheri, revisit these TVF gems on OTT

TVF’s much-awaited legal series ‘Court Kacheri’ is gearing up for its OTT premiere this week. With dramatic courtroom confrontations to inner conflicts and power battles, Court Kacheri promises to keep you intrigued. Ruchir Arun’s upcoming series features Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma as a father-son duo. Ahead of its release on August 13 on Sony LIV (also accessible via OTTplay Premium), here are some captivating TVF series that are worth revisiting. These TVF (The Viral Fever) gems are renowned for their solid storylines and quirky characters. From family dramas like Gullak to aspiring tales of Pitchers, here are TVF masterpieces to explore on OTTplay Premium. Court Kacheri on OTT

Must-watch TVF series on OTTplay Premium

If you’re looking for a refreshing series set against the backdrop of an IT company, Cubicles will keep you engaged with its relatable plotline around the corporate culture. The plot follows Piyush, a software engineer in a 9-5 corporate grind, as he struggles with office relationships, workplace politics, and friendships. Abhishek Chauhan plays a lead role in the series.

Naveen Kasturia, who recently appeared as a secret spy in JioHotstar’s Salakaar, emerged as a rising star in TVF’s Pitchers. The story centers around four friends who decide to follow their entrepreneurship dreams and quit their jobs. The talented ensemble also stars Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan.

A warm family saga set in a small-town backdrop that revolves around the Mishras. The story will take you inside an Indian family’s household as they juggle everyday chaos. Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni play the family’s patriarch and matriarch, while Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar play their sons Anand and Aman.

Looking for a family drama with a dash of adventure? TVF’s Tripling takes on a life-changing road trip with three estranged siblings. The story centers around Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, each navigating their own crises like divorce, debt, and marriage issues. Sumeet Vyas plays a recently divorced elder brother to Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar’s characters.

A blend of family drama, humour and quirky characters, The Aam Aadmi Family follows the Sharma family, who juggles everyday joys and challenges in an Indian middle-class family. Whether it is breaking down finance or upbringing of children, this lighthearted series serves as an entertaining watch that showcases TVF’s magnetic charm.