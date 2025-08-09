Before Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve, enjoy 5 fantasy K-dramas on OTT

Twelve is a South Korean fantasy action series about 12 angels who take on human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. They had previously driven away these spirits, but now evil is returning, and the angels must reunite to fight. The series stars Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, and Seo In-guk, among others. This is inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of East Asian legend, where each angel represents an animal. The series will be available on Disney+. Indian audience can expect it on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Park Hyung-sik in Twelve

Ahead of the release of Twelve, watch these fantasy K-dramas on OTTplay Premium!

5 fantasy K-dramas to watch

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, is a South Korean fantasy romance drama. In the series, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin, seeks a bride to break his curse and end his immortal life. The series follows Kim Shin as he confronts a grim reaper (Lee Dong-wook), an energetic high school student named Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), and Sunny (Yoo In-na), the owner of a chicken restaurant. Their interconnected lives are filled with love, loss, friendship, and explorations of themes such as immortality, fate, and forgiveness.

In this K-drama, Gu San-young is possessed by an evil spirit, and Yeom Hae-sang, a professor who can see demons. They investigate mysterious deaths linked to the possession and uncover the truth behind them. This series explores themes of social commentary, cultural beliefs, and the struggles of young people. In the series, Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, Hong Kyung, and others play key roles.

The Judge from Hell is a Korean drama about a demon named Justitia, who possesses the body of a murdered judge Kang Bit-na. It is to complete a mission to send ten unrepentant murderers to hell. The story shows the themes of justice, redemption, and the blurred line between good and evil.

Moving is a group of teenagers with inherited superpowers who, along with their parents, try to live normal lives while hiding their powers. The series is based on a webtoon by Kang Full. Moving features Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, and Lee Jung-ha.

The Golden Spoon is a South Korean drama about Lee Seungcheon. He is a poor student who gets the chance to switch lives with his wealthy friend, Hwang Taeyong. He uses a magical golden spoon to do it. The story explores themes of wealth, social class, and the consequences of chasing a different life.