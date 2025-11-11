Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj slams ex-wife's cheating allegations: ‘Bashing guys is in fashion’

After his exit from the Bigg Boss 19 house, actor Abhishek Bajaj has opened up about why he chose to keep his divorce from Akanksha Jindal a secret. He also responded to his former wife’s allegations that he cheated on her with multiple women during their marriage. On Sunday, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted from Bigg Boss 19.(Instagram/humarabajaj24)

Abhishek Bajaj breaks silence

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, in an interview with SCREEN, Abhishek spoke about the whole chatter around his relationship with Akanksha Jindal, and his former wife accusing him of cheating during their marriage.

Talking about his decision to keep his divorce a secret, Abhishek said, “You don’t know what exactly is happening outside. I understood that there was another person related to me whose life would be discussed. If she has moved on and is settled in her life, I didn’t want her to face chaos because of me. I was only worried about her being dragged. It is in the past, happened years back, why discuss it now? But when I found out that she said wrong things about me, I felt really bad.”

Abhishek said Akanksha was his first love, adding that they parted ways mutually. Opening up about the cheating allegations made by Akanksha and him being linked to Donal Bisht, Abhishek said, “The cheating allegations are baseless. You have seen that I was loyal to everyone in that house. Bashing guys is in fashion, and Donal Bisht is being dragged into this for nothing.”

What did Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal say

Abhishek got married to Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2020. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Akanksha spoke about the reason behind their divorce.

Talking about the divorce, Akanksha said, “We were in a long-distance relationship, but whatever happened, it happened for the good. Everything just shattered. I was heartbroken, upset, and not in a happy state of mind. Things changed 360 degrees. I was unable to accept a lot of things; of course, he cheated, which was the breaking point. I am someone who reads between the lines. I could sense from his behaviour that our marriage would not work, and when I realised that, I walked out.”

She further added, “He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality. I found some screenshots and confronted him, but he played the victim card and tried to blame me.” After the interview, she posted a three-part open letter on social media, clarifying that she spoke about their past only to reveal the truth and not for sympathy or any gain.

On Sunday, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted from Bigg Boss 19.