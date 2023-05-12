Donal Bisht receives fake casting calls from 'Karan Johar's Dharma Productions'

Actor, former Big Boss contestant Donal Bisht opened up about receiving fake casting calls from someone posing to be from Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions. Recently, she shared a screenshot of an email from some who which pretended to be a casting offer and tagged Karan and his banner for attention. Talking about it, Donal revealed how she saved herself from falling for it. Also read: Donal Bisht: Reality TV made me realise my standing among the audience Donal Bisht is known for her roles in Ek Deewaana Tha, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Donal's post featured an email asking her for confirmation on a project, in order to proceed with the offer. She had shared on social media, “Someone is continuously mailing me, I believe from a fake #Dharmaproduction email ID. Please look into it. I hope people don't get trapped in it.”

News agency ANI quoted Donal sharing her experience about the fake casting call, "Initially, when I entered the industry I had given many many auditions to get a break. I used to get many calls to come and give auditions. After going there, you realise but thankfully I could sense the right and wrong people. Of course, now with the experience and being in this industry for such a long time one knows who are the right people and very much more aware. Thankfully, I never got trapped with such fake casting calls."

“This is really wrong that someone is trying to trap people claiming someone else. And as a public figure, it's my social responsibility to make people aware about it. When I saw the domain name it was mentioned as 'Dharmamovies@dharmaproduction.in'. The domain name came across very real but since I have studied computers in-depth I am aware about what can be fake and what is real. When my team told me that we are receiving such emails back to back I realized this must be a fake one because these days usually everybody meets or talks on the phone initially,” she said.

She further added, "Then when I went to the official website of the production house I saw their domain id and realized that somebody has actually bought a fake domain only and emailed me pretending to be them and might be mailing many people to trap too. It is very easy to get caught in this thing as not many are aware of the technical part. Hence, I felt it is very important to put it across in public and bring awareness about this to help other people and actors in the industry."

Donal said she has been receiving such emails for the last 3-4 months. She said she replied and warned them to stop emailing her, however, she continue to receive the emails.

Donal will be next seen in the musical web series The Socho Project. Her last outing was MX Player's Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2.

