Sat, Nov 15, 2025
BLACKPINK Jisoo’s sister Kim Ji Yoon to make debut

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Updated on: Nov 15, 2025 10:44 pm IST

Kim Ji Yoon to debut in ENA Survival Show

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's elder sister Kim Ji Yoon is reportedly all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry.

Jisoo

According to news reports, Ji Yoon will be joining the ENA survival show Super Seller: Incentive Game, marking her debut in the industry.

Kim Ji Yoon, is a former flight attendant and the show will have 40 contestants from various fields competing. The winner is determined by the number of sales each contestant makes and will not have any judges.

Besides Kim Ji Yoon, the elder sibling of the popular K-pop star, industry veterans, including Home Shopping Queen Sra Sim from Company C, mobile commerce icon Seo Kyung Hwan, TV show host Lee Chang Woo, YouTuber Malwang, content creator Kim Ddolddol, fashion YouTuber KangtheStylist, magician Choi Hyun Woo, and Jang Won Young lookalike influencer Jihani, have joined the show.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News
