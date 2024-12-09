Guwahati, The ninth edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival concluded with ‘Bibo Binanao’ adjudged the best feature film. Bodo film ‘Bibo Binanao’, director Binoranjan Oinam win top honours at Brahmaputra Valley film fest

The four-day festival, which ended on Sunday, brought together a diverse tapestry of narratives, emerging talents and established voices, offering a platform where creativity thrived, connections blossomed, and meaningful exchanges unfolded, a statement said.

The curtains fell on the festival with the screening of Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’.

While Kenny Deori Basumatary’s Bodo language film took home the best feature film award, Binoranjan Oinam received the best director honour for his Manipuri feature ‘Langdai Ama’ .

‘Chanchisoa’ in Garo language was recognised as best short film, and Samiran Deka’s ‘Teens of 1942’ was awarded the best documentary.

The lifetime achievement award was bestowed upon Pranjal Saikia, a veteran of Assamese cinema, at the closing ceremony, the statement said.

A total of 30 films, including feature films, documentaries and short films, were screened during the four days, with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajeev Masand, among others, attending the festival on different days.

Aspiring filmmakers and cine enthusiasts from the North East region embraced a golden opportunity to refine their skills and deepen their understanding of the art of filmmaking through a series of interactive workshops and masterclasses during the festival, the statement added.

"From the basics of filmmaking and scriptwriting to the intricacies of long-format storytelling, these sessions, led by esteemed industry professionals, fostered an inspiring environment for learning and exchange, nurturing the next generation of cinematic talent," it added.

Among the masterclasses held as part of the BVFF, editor Nitin Baid, known for his work on ‘Masaan’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Raazi’ and ‘83’, delved into the pivotal editor-director relationship in his session on ‘The Art of Storytelling through Editing in Films’.

Renowned cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube participated in a discussion on ‘Future Trends in Cinematography’, offering a perspective on how artistry and technology are shaping the visual language of cinema.

Filmmaker Sandeep Modi, the writer-director of the Emmy-nominated thriller series ‘Aarya’ and the showrunner and director of ‘The Night Manager’, shared his expertise in a session titled ‘The Art of Making Content Across Platforms’.

