13 years of 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others pay tribute

It's been 13 years since the Mumbai terror attacks, which left 166 people dead and more than 200 people injured. On Friday, several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and many others took to their social media accounts to remember the brave hearts and others who lost their lives.

Amitabh in an op-ed for the Indian Express said every year as he marks the day, he discovers that the power of survival is linked to the power of humanity. "The reality is that 26/11 has had a long afterlife, and it has got entangled with the tumultuous history that still weighs down the Subcontinent," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city.” Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “13 years later, we haven’t forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks…in their memory, let’s vow to be better than terror.”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty wrote, “@mumbaipolice We will forever carry their unyielding spirits in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered.”

Former actor and politician Nagma shared on Twitter, “Today being the 26/11 we salute the martyr’s of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks on the 13th anniversary they gave up their lives to protect lives of the citizens in Mumbai and our brave-hearts fought the terrorist. We salute their valor.”

Sara Ali Khan posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the Taj Mahal hotel, one of the places attacked by terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks. "The martyrs will be remembered @mumbaipolice," the actor wrote.

Actor Shilpa Shetty said she is praying for the "departed souls" and also the people whose lives were "changed, affected and altered" on the fateful night. "May their loved ones find peace, strength and the ability to heal," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Richa Chadha also remembered those who laid down their lives during the attacks. She retweeted a post by former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, which read, "Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts today #NeverForgiveNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the siege in Mumbai. The attacker hit different places including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community center.

Besides civilians, the then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram among others were killed during the attack.