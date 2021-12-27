Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 83 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s film ‘disappoints’, falls short of 50 crore
bollywood

83 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s film ‘disappoints’, falls short of 50 crore

  • As Ranveer Singh-led 83 failed to take advantage of the Christmas holiday and enter the 50-crore club in its opening weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about its ‘disappointing’ box office run.
Ranveer Singh in a still from 83.&nbsp;
Ranveer Singh in a still from 83. 
Published on Dec 27, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, earned 47 crore in its opening weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and expressed disappointment with its box office collection so far.

“#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shockwaves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: 47 cr. #India biz,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

83 is currently fighting it out at the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home (which has earned 174.92 crore so far) and Pushpa: The Rise (which has earned 37.20 crore so far). In the coming days, the competition will get tougher, with Jersey releasing on December 31 and RRR releasing on January 7. “The fact is, #83TheFilm has limited time to score!” Taran wrote.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about the opening weekend collection of 83.
Taran Adarsh tweeted about the opening weekend collection of 83.

83 explores the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The film was originally scheduled to open in theatres last April but was delayed for more than a year-and-a-half owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It finally released on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also see | 83 movie review: Ranveer Singh and his Devils take you time-travelling in this excellent, emotional film

Apart from Ranveer, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh taran adarsh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out