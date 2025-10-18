Aamir Khan disappointed as Shah Rukh Khan interrupts his song midway? Fans say: ‘He wanted to sing for longer'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan attended the grand Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. They opened up about their journey in the film industry and also did some fun antics. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan attended an event in Riyadh together.

Aamir Khan sings, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan cheer for him

In a video, Shah Rukh said, "Salman and I, we will just stand behind and we will do a little dance." Aamir Khan said, "Kya masti karraha hai yeh (What fun he is up to)." As Shah Rukh showed Salman Khan what their dance steps would be, Aamir asked what song he should sing. Shah Rukh replied, "Whichever song you want." Salman said, "Whichever song you want to sing, Aamir. We are your background dancers."

Shah Rukh lauds Aamir

Aamir sang Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein, an iconic song from the 1968 film Anokhi Raat, starring Sanjeev Kumar. Standing behind, Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman smiled, raised their hands and danced.

Internet thinks Aamir wanted to sing for longer

As Aamir continued singing, Shah Rukh said, "Big round of applause for ladies and gentlemen. His first public performance was his learning classical singing. And in Saudi Arabia." Aamir looked at Shah Rukh, smiled and shook his head. Reacting to the post, a fan said, “He wanted to sing for longer.” “Did Shah Rukh just cut off Aamir singing midway?” asked a person. “I think Aamir was a little taken aback by SRK talking while he was still singing,” read a comment. A tweet read, “Aamir looked shocked when Shah Rukh suddenly started speaking while he sang the second line of the song.”

What Shah Rukh said about being an outsider in film industry

Speaking at the event, Salman talked about their backgrounds and said, "Aamir Khan comes from a film background, and so do I. But this man, Shah Rukh Khan, doesn't."

To this, Shah Rukh responded, “Sorry for interrupting, I also come from a film background, Salman Khan's family is my family.” Aamir immediately added, "Now you know why Shah Rukh Khan is a star."

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir have dominated Hindi cinema for over three decades, delivering some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters. The trio was last seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, though not in the same scenes.