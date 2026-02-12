Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman comment in Pathaan train scene: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh capable of taking...’

Actor Aamir Khan has spoken about the train scene in the 2023 film Pathaan in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made an amusing comment on who would be able to replace them, hinting that they are indispensable. Speaking with Variety India, Aamir responded to the comment, made as a joke, saying that other actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal could replace them. Aamir Khan spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's comments in the Pathaan train scene.

Aamir Khan talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Pathaan train scene Talking about the scene, Aamir said, “You know, there was a very funny scene in Pathaan. I don’t even know whether I should mention this, but I haven’t watched the movie because I don’t watch that many films. But I was told about the scene and I saw it on YouTube. Salman and Shah Rukh are sitting at the end of the film and discussing who is going to… It was tongue-in-cheek. It was about the film, but it was also about outside the film. Usme masti, mazaak tha (It was said in fun)… and people laughed as well.”

Aamir thinks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are capable of taking over from them Aamir added that Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal "can give us a run for our money." “Without taking names, a lot of people guessed what they were trying to say. But today, those same young actors have shown us that not only are they there, they can give us a run for our money — Chhaava Vicky Kaushal, Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Dhurandhar Ranveer. They’re there. They’re very capable of taking over from us. I would say they are very talented actors, perhaps more talented than us. They are staking a claim for a rightful place. So they have answered without saying anything , they’ve answered with their work. Which is fantastic. I really appreciate that. It’s wonderful to see that."

About the scene In the said action scene in Pathaan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan fight villains. After they catch a break, they discuss who will take over the reins of Indian espionage from them, a veiled reference to taking over the reins of Hindi cinema. Later, they say that they will have to shoulder the responsibility themselves, as no one is fit to do it. Salman had a cameo appearance in the film. He starred as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger.