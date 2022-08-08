Aamir Khan recalls being late in paying school fees due to family debt; principal would announce names in assembly

Actor Aamir Khan welled up as he recalled his childhood days when his family was in debt and he faced hardships in school. In a new interview, Aamir spoke about how he and his siblings would be late in paying school fees. He also added that the principal would announce their names in the school assembly after giving them one or two warnings. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's first thoughts on remaking Forrest Gump)

Aamir is the son of film producer Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat Hussain. He is the eldest of four siblings--Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan. Aamir appeared as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). As an adult, his first leading role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Juhi Chawla. Tahir directed Aamir, only once, in his film Tum Mere Ho in 1990.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir talked about his childhood, when his family was in debt and faced a rough patch for eight years. During his school days, the fee structure was – ₹6 for the 6th standard, ₹7 for the 7th standard, ₹8 for the 8th standard and so on. Yet, Aamir and his siblings 'were always late to pay their fees'. After one or two warnings, the principal would announce their names in the assembly, in front of the entire school. Speaking to the platform, Aamir had 'tears in his eyes'.

Aamir has featured in many films over the years and earned accolades and many awards. He starred in Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016) among many others.

Fans will see Aamir next in Laal Singh Chaddha, his first film in four years. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

