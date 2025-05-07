Aamir Khan reveals he didn't shower for over a week for Ghulam, Raakh: If I had bathed every day, it would have ruined…

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed how he prepared for his roles in Ghulam and Raakh by not bathing for 12 days. Speaking with ABP Live, Aamir was asked if the rumour that he didn’t take a bath for those days while shooting for the films was true. (Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par poster: Aamir Khan teases story about special people and fans are ‘ready to sob’; film out next month) Aamir Khan in stills from Ghulam and Raakh.

Aamir Khan didn't shower for days for Ghulam, Raakh

Aamir shared that he did it during the shooting for both films. The actor said, "I’ve done this not once, but twice. During the filming of Raakh, I didn’t bathe because my character lives on the streets after leaving home. I wanted it to feel real, so I avoided bathing to look like someone who’s actually ended up on the road."

Talking about his thoughts while filming Ghulam, Aamir added, "In Ghulam, there was a long action sequence in the climax where I get badly beaten up. Gradually, my injuries started increasing. If I had bathed every day after shooting, it would have ruined the continuity. So I decided not to bathe for a week to maintain the same look and feel for the scene. Because when you bathe the next day, you end up looking fresh—which I didn’t want."

About Ghulam, Raakh

Ghulam (1998) is an action film, directed by Vikram Bhatt. It also stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The film's storyline is similar to Sanjay Dutt's Kabzaa (1988).

Raakh (1989), an action crime, was directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. It also starred Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Gajanan Bangera and Jagdeep. The film received much critical acclaim and also three National Film Awards.

Aamir's next film

Fans will see Aamir next in Sitaare Zameen Par. Described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 2007-hit Taare Zameen Par, the film marks his return to the big screen after a long break. The upcoming film stars Genelia Deshmukh opposite Aamir. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film will introduce fresh faces -- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20.